Firefighters Battle Large Fire in Compton

Firefighters were battling a large commercial fire that spread to multiple structures in Compton Wednesday.

Newschopper4 was over the firefight around 5:20 p.m., observing that the fire had spread to at least two other structures in the vicinity.

A Los Angeles County Fire spokesperson said the fire was initially reported as a tree fire, which was pushed by winds into the nearby commercial structure. The bulk of the fire appeared to be in a commercial structure near the intersection of Alameda Street and East Rosecrans Avenue.

According to the LA County Sheriff's Department, the following streets were closed in the area:

-Long Beach Boulevard at Rosecrans Avenue

-Alameda Street at Rosecrans Avenue,

-Rosecrans Avenue at Willowbrook Avenue

-Alameda Street at Compton Boulevard

-Willowbrook Avenue at Elm Street

-Willowbrook Avenue at Spruce Street

Nearby residents seemed to be evacuating the area.

Multiple fire departments from the area were involved in the firefight and the water department had to increase water pressure to assist in battling the flames, a spokesperson with the Compton Fire Department said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.