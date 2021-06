Evacuations were ordered Monday for residents living near a fire burning north of Ojai as a punishing heatwave gripped Southern California.

The Casitas Fire was burning about 150 acres in a remote area. Evacuations were ordered for fewer than 10 homes.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The order was in effect for the Santa Ana Creek and Cooper Canyon area north of Casitas Pass and Baldwin Road, west of of Ranch Road.

State Route 150 was closed at the Ventura County/Santa Barbara County line.