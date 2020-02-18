California

Firefighter Killed, Other Missing in Library Blaze in Porterville

By AP

A firefighter was killed and another went missing Tuesday while battling a fire at a Central California library, officials said.

The blaze erupted at about 4:15 p.m. at the Porterville Public library in Porterville, north of Bakersfield in the San Joaquin Valley, fire officials said.

Flames shot through the roof of the library, which is located about a block from the local Fire Department.

More than 50 state, county and city crews battled the stubborn blaze.

A Porterville city firefighter was killed and a second was missing, Tulare County Fire Cpt. Joanne Bear told the Fresno Bee.

There was no immediate word on how the firefighter died or what caused the fire.

