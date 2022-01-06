A Los Angeles County firefighter, the father of two young boys, has died after suffering injuries Thursday morning during a fire in Rancho Palos Verdes.

Fire crews were called to the 30700 block of Tarapaca Road at around 2:20 a.m. A fire was burning in the attic of the single-family home.



The firefighter was taken to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center. In a statement from Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn, it was announced the firefighter died.

It is with great sorrow the #LACoFD shares the line of duty passing of one our members who lost their life while battling a residential structure fire early this morning.



— LACoFD (@LACOFD) January 6, 2022

"They were able to save the family inside, but tragically, one of our own Los Angeles County Firefighters lost his life in the effort," Hahn said. "This is devastating and my prayers are with his wife and two young sons as well as his friends and colleagues in the Fire Department and everyone that knew and loved him. His bravery and sacrifice will not be forgotten."

At a morning news conference, Hahn called it a "sad, tragic day" for Los Angeles County.

The department has not released the firefighter's name. Fire trucks and other department vehicles were at the hospital in Torrance.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Interim Chief Anthony Marrone said the firefighter was inside the home when he was overcome by smoke and fire.

"He put out a mayday for assistance from other firefighters," Marrone said. "They were able to locate him and rescue him.

"He lost his life battling that fire to save somebody's property."

The firefighter died at the hospital.

A member of the sheriff's department said arson investigators are at the scene with other agencies. He said the case is not considered a criminal investigation.