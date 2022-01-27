Pleasant Hill

1 Hospitalized, Several Rescued From Electrical Fire at Senior Living Facility in Pleasant Hill

The incident was reported at the Hookston Senior Homes

By NBC Bay Area staff

One person was hospitalized following a two-alarm fire in a Pleasant Hill senior living facility Thursday afternoon, firefighters said.

The incident was reported at the Hookston Senior Homes on Hookston Road at around 1 p.m.


“The fire was amazing, burning so much, flame coming out, smoke coming out,” said Anjana Ahlborn, who happened to be visiting a friend who lives in the homes when the fire started in a second floor apartment.

She said she sprang into action and was part of the group that helped rescue a man and his dog from a burning apartment. 

“Everybody teamwork, I was really shaky, it was scary,” said Ahlborn.

Firefighters said only one person, the man who lived in the burning apartment, had to be taken to John Muir Health for minor burns and smoke inhalation. 

“I grabbed my purse and my cat,” said Randy Stansberry of Pleasant Hill. “We have several with walkers, a few with wheelchairs but I think everybody got out safely.

According to the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District, six to eight apartment units suffered significant fire and smoke damage.

“They made the determination the fire was electrical in nature, it started out with some electrical wires,” said Steve Hill of the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District.

