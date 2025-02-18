FireAid announces first $50 million in grants from Los Angeles wildfire relief concerts

FireAid announced Tuesday how half of the estimated $100 million raised from its Los Angeles wildfire concerts will be distributed.

The first set of grants totaling $50 million will be gifted to individuals, including displaced residents, workers, small business owners and first responders, who were affected by the January wildfires. Community-based organizations on the front lines of fire relief were prioritized in this first round of grants, FireAid said in a news release.

Click here for the complete list of grantees.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Each will receive $100,000 or more in first-phase distributions expected to be complete by the end of February.

Phase 2 will focus on additional relief, including long-term recovery, remediation, and rebuilding, and further address environmental issues, according to the organization.

The concerts featuring lineups of music stars, including Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Earth, Wind and Fire, Tate McRae, Alanis Morissette, Green Day, Sting, P!nk, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Stevie Nicks and many more, were held concurrently Jan. 30 at t the Kia Forum and Intuit Dome in Inglewood.

Work to organize the mega-star relief concerts began just a few days after the Jan. 7 start of the Palisades Fire in Pacific Palisades and the Eaton Fire in Altadena, who of the deadliest and most destructive wildfires on record in California.

More than 50 million viewers streamed the over six-hour concert Thursday on 28 broadcasting and online outlets. The money raised includes ticket sales, sponsorships, merchandise sales and donations from the public, including $1 million from U2.

Every dollar raised during the concert was matched by Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer and his wife, Connie. That matched amount is included in the $100 million total. The Clippers also offset the costs of putting on the show.

Fundraising is ongoing.