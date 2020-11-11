marijuana

Fire in Winnetka Home Reveals Illegal Marijuana Growing Operation

"As firefighters were making their way through the building they located barrels of an unidentified substance," said Los Angeles Fire Department.

By City News Service

Firefighters who put out flames in a Winnetka house found an illegal marijuana growing operation, authorities said Wednesday.

They were called to a fire at 11:42 p.m. Tuesday at 7252 N. Irondale Ave., said the Los Angeles Fire Department's Margaret Stewart.

Smoke was showing from the house when firefighters arrived, Stewart said. They quickly put out the fire.

"As firefighters were making their way through the building they located barrels of an unidentified substance," she said.

"Fire officers on scene determined this is an illegal grow operation and will continue the investigation," Stewart said.

No injuries were reported, she said.

