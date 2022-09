Aircraft and ground crews are battling the Radford brush fire in the San Bernardino National Forest that has burned about 200 acres.

UPDATE: #RadfordFire currently at 200 acres with 0% contained. Big Thanks go out to our partners.@SBCOUNTYFIRE @sbcountysheriff as we work in unified command. — San Bernardino National Forest (@SanBernardinoNF) September 6, 2022

About 140 firefighters have been sent to fight this fire.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department has issued an evacuation order from Glass Rd. to South Fork River Rd.

