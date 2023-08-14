Fine vinos and mountain air give Mammoth Wine Weekend its grape-tastic grandeur

What to Know Mammoth Wine Weekend

Saturday, Aug. 19; other events festoon the weekend-big festivity

$89 Wine Walk; other events are separately ticketed

SOON, VERY SOON, sweaters will begin making frequent and fuzzy appearances around Mammoth Lakes, and knitted caps, and mittens, too. And those mittens will be curled around cups holding a variety of toasty libations, from hot chocolates to hot toddies. Winter arrives early in the scenic mountain town or can seem to, with fall already being felt on crisp-ish August evenings. But before cooler days and nights can truly settle over the tree-laden location there are summer-style celebrations to savor, the foodie festivals and sporty gatherings that mark the Mammoth area calendar throughout the warmer months. And few months feel quite as festively urgent as August, when so many great gatherings pop up, all to give gourmands and grape lovers the chance to bask in some of the season's last bare-shouldered days.

MAMMOTH WINE FESTIVAL... is one of these wonderful meet-ups, a weekend-big bash that centers on over 30 wineries and the seasoned pros who create the award-winning elixirs. The main event fizzes on Saturday, Aug. 19, with the "lively Wine Walk in the Village" serving as a centerpiece. The soundtrack to this sip-worthy strut? Live music, of course. If you'll be around Mammoth for a few days, check out the wine dinners and events popping up around the weekend and the Wine Tasting at Sierra Star With Pink, White & Bubbles. And if you're hoping to stay right there? There's a lodging deal afoot, too, sweet.