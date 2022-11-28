Feline Feast: Cat Found at JFK Gets Holiday Meal After Jumping in Checked Bag

Air travel around the holidays can be stressful, just ask Smells.

The Brooklyn cat caught attention last week after trying to hitch a ride down to Orlando, but was stopped when TSA officers discovered the orange feline poking out of a slightly unzipped suitcase.

As the checked bag went through the X-ray unit Nov. 16, the feline stowaway's attempt to reach the "Happiest Place on Earth" came to an early end.

“On the bright side, the cat’s out of the bag,” a TSA spokesperson tweeted Tuesday.

Smells, the cat who @TSA recently rescued from a checked bag at @JFKairport after he snuck into a suitcase in an attempt to fly to Orlando, enjoyed Thanksgiving at home in Brooklyn. Apparently Smells was planning to chase after a big mouse he heard was running around Disneyworld. pic.twitter.com/kTgQncJqBb — Lisa Farbstein, TSA Spokesperson (@TSA_Northeast) November 28, 2022

Transportation officials tracked down the traveler, who told them the cat belonged to someone he lived with.

Fortunately, the cat was not hurt, and made it safely home.

"Apparently Smells was planning to chase a big mouse he heard was running around Disneyworld," the spokesperson said in a follow-up tweet.

The social media post included a picture of Smells eyeing a Thanksgiving feast back at his Brooklyn home.