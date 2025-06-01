lottery

Feeling lucky? $207 million Powerball ticket sold in Arleta

Saturday drew the numbers 1, 29, 37, 56, 68, with the Powerball number being 13.

By Karla Rendon

NBC Universal, Inc.

A lottery ticket worth $207 million was sold in the San Fernando Valley over the weekend, the California Lottery announced.

A ticket matching all six numbers in Saturday’s Powerball drawing was sold at a 7-Eleven in Arleta, the lottery announced. The lucky retailer is located at 8960 Woodman Ave.

The lucky ticket holder can choose between receiving $207 million in 30 installments or a $91.6 million lump sum payment. Those figures are before federal taxes, though.

