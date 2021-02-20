Capitol Riot

Feds Probing Alex Jones, Roger Stone Over Roles in Capitol Riot

Charges were unlikely for Stone and Jones, but investigators want a broad view of who might have instigated the violence

Drew Angerer

Federal investigators probing the Jan. 6 Capitol riots are investigating whether high-profile allies of former President Donald Trump, including Roger Stone and Alex Jones, played any roll in organizing the violence, a law enforcement source with knowledge of the inquiry told NBC News Saturday.

The Washington Post first reported that the possible Jan. 6 roles of Stone, Jones and "Stop the Steal" rally organizer Ali Alexander were being probed.

The law enforcement source said charges were unlikely but that investigators want to achieve a broad understanding of any possible instigators.

This article tagged under:

Capitol RiotRoger StoneAlex Jones
