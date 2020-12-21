Rudy Giuliani

Feds Discussed Making Legal Request for Giuliani's Electronic Communications, Say Two Sources

The federal investigation of the president's personal lawyer is ongoing, said two sources familiar with the matter, with one saying it is 'very active'

In this image from video, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, personal attorney to President Donald Trump speaks from New York, during the fourth night of the Republican National Convention on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.
Committee on Arrangements for the 2020 Republican National Committee via AP

Federal prosecutors have discussed making a legal request for Rudy Giuliani's electronic communications, two sources familiar with the probe tell NBC News, a sign that the investigation into President Donald Trump's personal attorney remains active and may soon be ramping up.

Prosecutors for the Southern District of New York have been in communication about their desire to see Giuliani's emails with Justice Department officials in Washington, the two sources said. The SDNY needs Washington's approval before its prosecutors can ask a judge to sign a search warrant for materials that may be protected by attorney-client privilege, according to department policy. It is not known whether that approval has been granted by Washington to the SDNY.

The scope of the current investigation is unclear, but In October 2019, the Wall Street Journal reported that SDNY prosecutors were reviewing Giuliani's bank records as part of an investigation into his dealings in Ukraine. Two of his former associates, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, were arrested that month on charges of campaign finance fraud and have since been charged with additional crimes related to wire fraud conspiracy. Parnas and Fruman have pleaded not guilty.

U.S. & World

coronavirus 21 hours ago

Virus Updates: US Reaches 18M Cases; Scientists Assess Risk of New Strain

coronavirus 12 hours ago

What's in the $900 Billion Coronavirus Relief Plan: Stimulus Checks, Unemployment Aid and More

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

Rudy GiulianiDONALD TRUMPNew YorkUkraine
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Decision 2020 Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations SportsWrap California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us