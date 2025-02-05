Federal workers protest over DOGE access to Treasury Department Data

What started as a group of about 50 people grew into the dozens — then the hundreds. Eventually, a crowd that lined the sidewalk in front of the U.S. Treasury Department building spilled out to fill more than a block of 15th Street NW, around the corner from the White House.

Among them, federal workers, retirees and others who described themselves as alarmed and angry over what Democratic members of Congress say is an illegal takeover of U.S. government personnel management and Treasury payment systems by new White House official Elon Musk.

“I am concerned about the trajectory that this country has taken,” said one participant.

Democratic members of Congress, some of whom sit on committees with Treasury oversight, said they were refused entry into the building and told to return when they had an appointment.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

“It's all about taking over the government in order to advance the interests of Elon Musk and the billionaires at the expense of everybody else in America,” said Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen.

“Oh, you want to use our money to go to Mars?” said California Rep. Maxine Waters. “No, we want to use our money right here in Washington, D.C., in this country.”

The crowd was supportive, but many expressed feelings that Democrats in Congress need to push back tougher and harder on the dramatic actions of the Trump administration.

“This is not an insurrection. This is a resurrection today,” said Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin. “Why don't you tell America what democracy looks like?”

This rally was organized on short notice, through social media and word of mouth.