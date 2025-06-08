As the Trump administration pushes back against protesters following the widespread immigration raids in Los Angeles, federal police officers showed out in full force to disperse crowds in downtown Los Angeles Saturday.

Following another clash between protesters and federal officials outside the Home Depot store in Paramount Saturday morning, a large group began gathering in front of the Metropolitan Detention Center where undocumented immigrants were held.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

When crowds grew, dozens of federal police officers emerged from the building, firing pepper balls and flash grenades to aggressively push back protesters.

The Los Angeles Police Department declared an unlawful assembly by Saturday night and moved protesters of the federal immigration raids off the streets.

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Police marched side by side, then created a line as they clashed with protesters, after they remained despite being told they had five minutes to leave the area of Alameda Street between Aliso and Temple streets

Meanwhile, the National Guard was being deployed for additional potential encounters with protesters.

The White House confirmed Saturday that President Donald Trump has signed a directive to deploy 2,000 National Guardsmen to address "the lawlessness."

"The Trump Administration has a zero tolerance policy for criminal behavior and violence, especially when that violence is aimed at law enforcement officers trying to do their jobs," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement.

After learning of the action, Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a statement, saying, “The federal government is moving to take over the California National Guard and deploy 2,000 soldiers. That move is purposefully inflammatory and will only escalate tensions.

“LA authorities are able to access law enforcement assistance at a moment's notice. We are in close coordination with the city and county, and there is currently no unmet need. The Guard has been admirably serving LA throughout recovery.''

Mayor Karen Bass urged protesters to remain peaceful in a statement, adding "violence and destruction are unacceptable."

"Reports of unrest outside the city, including in Paramount, are deeply concerning," Bass said. "This is a difficult time for our city. As we recover from an unprecedented natural disaster, many in our community are feeling fear following recent federal immigration enforcement actions across Los Angeles County."