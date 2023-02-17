US Department of Labor

Federal Officials Say More Than 100 Children Worked in Dangerous Jobs for Slaughterhouse Cleaning Firm

Packers Sanitation Services Inc. paid $1.5 million in fines after the Labor Department found minors using chemicals to clean saws and equipment at 13 facilities in eight states

A worker heads into the JBS meatpacking plant in Greeley, Colo., on Oct. 12, 2020. Packers Sanitation Services Inc., or PSSI, one of the country's largest food safety cleaning service providers employed more than 100 children as young as 13 in dangerous jobs at 13 meat processing plants in eight states, including JBS, the U.S. Department of Labor said Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.
AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File

The Labor Department said Friday it found 102 children as young as 13 working hazardous overnight jobs cleaning slaughterhouses in eight states in what it called a “corporate-wide failure” by one of the largest food sanitation companies in the country, Packers Sanitation Services Inc.

In a statement, the company said, "We are pleased to have finalized this settlement figure as part of our previously announced December resolution with the Department of Labor (DOL) that ends their inquiry. We have been crystal clear from the start: Our company has a zero-tolerance policy against employing anyone under the age of 18 and fully shares the DOL’s objective of ensuring full compliance at all locations."

"As soon as we became aware of the DOL’s allegations, we conducted multiple additional audits of our employee base. ... Our audits and DOL’s investigation confirmed that none of the individuals DOL cited as under the age of 18 work for the company today, and many had separated from employment with PSSI multiple years ago. The DOL has also not identified any managers aware of improper conduct that are currently employed by PSSI."

"We are fully committed to working with DOL to make additional improvements to enforce our prohibition of employing anyone under the age of 18."

