antibiotics

Federal Health Officials Report Shortage of Widely Used Antibiotic

It wasn’t immediately clear what prompted the shortage of amoxicillin or how long it could last.

Generic Antibiotic Amoxicillin.
BSIP/UIG Via Getty Images

One of the most commonly used antibiotics in the country, amoxicillin, is in short supply, federal health officials say.

The notice from the Food and Drug Administration about an oral solution of the drug comes as pharmacy owners report diminished inventory of the medication, which is prescribed to treat bacterial infections, including pneumonia and bronchitis.

The department also listed a shortage for an oral powder. Amoxicillin is available in chewable tablets or capsules.

It wasn't immediately clear what prompted the shortage or how long it could last.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The FDA did not immediately respond to a request for comment, nor did three key makers of the antibiotic — Hikma Pharmaceuticals, based in the United Kingdom; Sandoz, based in Switzerland; and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., based in Israel.

Read the full story here at NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

antibioticsFDAMedicine
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
About Us Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us