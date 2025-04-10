Homeland Security officers at LAUSD schools were conducting ‘wellness checks,' agency says

Homeland Security Investigations officers were conducting "wellness checks" Monday on children who arrived unaccompanied in the United States when they visited two Los Angeles Unified School District campuses, a department spokesperson said Thursday.

The LAUSD said that people who identified themselves as employees with the Department of Homeland Security showed up Monday at two elementary schools, but were not allowed entry. In a message to the community earlier this week, LAUSD said that two individuals “identified themselves as representatives of a federal agency” and went into the main office.

In both cases, the agents were told by school administrators that they could not go on campus and they left the area.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

"These HSI officers were at these schools conducting wellness checks on children who arrived unaccompanied at the border. This had nothing to do with immigration enforcement," the agency spokesperson said Thursday. "DHS is leading efforts to conduct welfare checks on these children to ensure that they are safe and not being exploited, abused, and sex trafficked.

"Unlike the previous administration, President Trump and Secretary Noem take the responsibility to protect children seriously and will continue to work with federal law enforcement to reunite children with their families. In less than 70 days."

Details about the cases involving the LAUSD students were not provided.

One of the schools was Lillian Street Elementary in South Los Angeles and the other was Russell Elementary. LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said Thursday that the encounters were reported within two hours at the two schools.

Russell Elementary was visited by four individuals who identified themselves as Homeland Security agents asking specific questions about four students, he said. The students range in age from first to sixth grade.

"What interest should Homeland Security have in a first-grader?" Carvalho said. "Two hours later, the same type of event took place at Lillian Elementary School."

Three individuals, who also identified themselves as Homeland Security, asked questions about a sixth-grade student at the school, the superintendent said.

School staff asked for identification in both cases. Carvalho said the IDs were soon "pocketed," preventing staff from obtaining badge numbers and further identification.

He said the individuals, who were not wearing any type of uniform, told school staff they did not represent Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

In both cases, the visitors told staff members the students' caretakers had authorized them to go to the schools, Carvalho said.

"We have confirmed that that is a falsehood," Carvalho said. "We've spoken with the caretakers of these children… and they deny any interactions with these entities."

The district message stated, “We want to reaffirm the District’s unwavering commitment to the well-being and education of all students. Please note that our website lausd.org/weareone is available 24/7 with resources regarding the District's policies and ‘Know Your Rights’ updates.”

According to an LAUSD spokesperson, precautionary messages were sent to other school communities regarding “reports of immigration enforcement activity.”

In a previous statement, Carvalho said that "Our schools are places of inspiration, protection, empathy, and knowledge. Fear and threat shall be met with courage and determination."

State Superintendent Tony Thurmond released a statement Thursday about the campus encounters.

"We are appalled to learn about teams of Homeland Security agents disrupting two elementary schools in the Los Angeles Unified School District on Monday," Thurmond said. "They entered the campus without warrants, targeting young children who attend those schools.

"Every child in this country and in our state has a legal right to attend school and to learn, regardless of their immigration status. This right is enshrined in our state constitution and has been affirmed by the Supreme Court.

"Families should never be afraid to send their children to school, and our schools must not become a place where children fear these sorts of actions. I am proud of our school employees who followed local protocols and denied these officers unauthorized access to innocent children who pose no risk to our national security."