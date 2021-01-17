FBI Seeking Men Who Brutally Beat DC Officer at Capitol

The FBI is seeking help identifying seven men suspected in the assault of D.C. Officer Mike Fanone.

Fanone was brutally beaten outside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. He told News4 he is recovering from a mild heart attack after he was struck with a Taser multiple times and beaten with a “Thin Blue Line” flag.

"Kill him with his own gun," Fanone said members of the mob chanted.

NEW: #FBIWFO & @DCPoliceDept are seeking public's help in identifying those who assaulted MPD Officer Fanone on Jan 6. If you have info, report it to the #FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit photos/videos https://t.co/NNj84wkNJP & reference this photo #s. https://t.co/jOSFC2xmkp pic.twitter.com/8jwA0Hhikc — FBI Washington Field (@FBIWFO) January 17, 2021

The FBI’s Washington Field Office said Sunday they’re seeking seven men responsible for the attack. Photos show the men in crowds.

Anyone who can identify the suspects is asked to call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI. Information also can be submitted at fbi.gov/USCapitol.

Law enforcement has received a flood of tips identifying rioters at the Capitol, including from the rioters’ neighbors, friends and family members.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.