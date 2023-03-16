Federal authorities in Los Angeles are offering a reward in an effort to find a U.S. citizen who they believe was kidnapped in Mexico last month.

Maria del Carmen Lopez, 63, was taken from her home in Pueblo Nuevo, Colima, Mexico, on Feb. 9, the FBI’s Los Angeles field office said in a press release Thursday.

Lopez is described as Hispanic, with blonde hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighed around 160 pounds when she was last seen. She also has tattooed eyeliner.

The FBI is offering $20,000 for information that leads to Lopez’s whereabouts.

Sonia Lopez, the woman's daughter, told NBC4 that her mother traveled back and forth between Los Angeles and Mexico. At the time of the alleged kidnapping, her mother was alone in Mexico because her husband was visiting a doctor in LA.

Anyone with information is asked to contact their local FBI office or nearest American embassy or consulate. The FBI’s Los Angeles division can be reached at 310-477-6565. Tips can also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov.