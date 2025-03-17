People who are planning to travel abroad during spring break must be cautious and aware of their surroundings, FBI Los Angeles said Monday.

Travelers first must check if there are any travel advisories in effect at their destinations.

Among some African and Middle East countries that are on the ”level 3: reconsider travel” list, Americans are recommended to avoid Egypt, which used to be a popular destination for students or those seeking educational travel experience.

Jamaica is also a popular travel destination that’s under level-3 alert as the Department of State believes there “may be serious risks” when traveling to the country.

Many parts of Mexico, one of the most popular destinations among spring breakers, are under a level-2 advisory, which urges travelers to “exercise increased caution when traveling,” Americans are recommended that they do not travel to regions, such as Jalisco State and Baja California, over crime and kidnapping concerns.

The Mexican states that are embattled by cartel violence, including Sinaloa and Zacatecas are on the “level-5 do not travel” list.

“Whether it’s families looking to escape the final throes of winter or a college student seeking a brief respite from the rigors of academic life, know that risks are there,” said FBI Assistant Director in Charge Akil Davis in a statement, urging international travelers to be prepared to contact the nearest U.S. embassy and consulate.

Other tips for safe international travel includes:

Establish points of contact in case of an emergency

Do not travel alone

Use authorized taxis and shuttles because some travelers have been robbed and kidnapped when using unauthorized cabs.

Avoid illegal conducts, including accepting offers of sexual companionship

Beware of new acquaintances.

A detailed list of travel advisories can be seen here.