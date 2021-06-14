FBI Investigating Explosion That Destroyed Vehicle and Knocked Out Power in Montclair Neighborhood

The FBI is investigating an explosion destroyed an unoccupied minivan and knocked out power when a transformer blew in Montclair overnight, officials said.

Nobody was hurt in the incident that was reported at 12:08 a.m. when the Montclair Police Department received several reports of an explosion in the 4500 block of Kingsley Street.

The cause and source of the explosion hasn't been determined, officials said. But the FBI is assisting the Montclair Police Department with the investigation.

No damage was caused to any structures or other vehicles.

The Montclair Police Department is asking for anyone with information regarding the explosion to contact the Montclair Police Department Dispatch Center at 909-621-4771.