FBI employee carjacked in Washington, DC

An FBI employee was carjacked in the eastern end of Capitol Hill on Wednesday afternoon, the FBI has confirmed to NBC Washington.

"At this time, we can confirm that an FBI employee was carjacked on the afternoon of November 29," the FBI said in an emailed statement. "The vehicle was recovered, and the FBI Washington Field Office and the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force are investigating."

According to D.C. Police, officers were called to the 100 block of 12th Street NE -- close to Lincoln Park -- around 3:45 p.m. for a carjacking.

The stolen vehicle has been recovered, D.C. Police said, and was found in the 1000 block of 15th Street SE about 25 minutes later, at 4:10 p.m.

"The victim, a federal agent, reported two suspects took their vehicle," D.C. Police said of the armed carjacking.

No other details about those two suspects have been released.

D.C. Police and the FBI have also not shared details about the lead-up to the carjacking.

The number of carjackings in D.C. has more than doubled in the past year.

In 2023 thus far, 906 carjackings have occurred, compared to 439 last year, Metropolitan Police Department statistics show. Many of the victims have been held at gunpoint, with guns involved in over three-quarters of the crimes.