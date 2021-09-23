Father and Son Arrested in Connection with Three East LA Cold Case Murders

A father and son were arrested Thursday in connection with three cold case murders in East Los Angeles dating to early 2014, authorities said Thursday morning.

The murders happened in 2014, 2015 and 2018. The two men were arrested early Thursday morning in the 300 block of Humphries Avenue in East Los Angeles.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Manuel Velasquez, 51, and Anthony Velasquez, 31, were taken into custody about 4:30 a.m.. the sheriff’s department said. Manuel Velasquez did not respond when asked to comment as he was taken into custody.

Anthony Velasquez was booked on suspicion of murder and is being held in lieu of $2 million bail. Manuel Velasquez is in the process of being booked and charged, the sheriff's department said.

Details about the two men in custody and what led to their arrests were not immediately available. It was not immediately clear whether they have an attorney.

An $80,000 reward was offered in exchange for information in the slayings of 34 year-old Jesse Avalos, 38 year-old Eduardo Robles and 27 year-old Amanda "Nikki" Lopez.

Detectives said they believed the three crimes, which occurred within about two miles from one another, were connected. They said the victims were targeted.

Ballistics evidence showed that the same gun was used in the first two killings, authorities said.

The slayings began on Feb. 10, 2014, when after Avalos received a call from an acquaintance who asked for a car jumpstart near Telegraph Road and Arizona Avenue in East Los Angeles. Avalos responded, and deputies found him hours later in the driver’s seat of his SUV and suffering from gunshot wounds. The hood of the SUV was open when deputies arrived at the scene in the 4800 block of Telegraph Road in East Los Angeles, the sheriff’s department said.

At a news conference in August, Avalos' sister, Maria Avalos, appealed for public help in solving the killings.

"I think I speak for my family as well as the other families -- we don't have closure, we don't have justice." Maria Avalos said. "All of these families are still suffering. Please help us. Please come forward with any information you have.''

On July 6, 2015, Robles was involved in a fight in the driveway of a home in the 4300 block of Eagle Street in East Los Angeles. The individual with whom Robles was fighting jumped a fence, punctured the tires of his car and left the scene. He returned five minutes later and shot Robles several times, the sheriff’s department said.

The shooter left the scene in a car driven by another man, authorities said.

On April 22, 2018, Lopez was in a tent at a homeless encampment when someone shot and killed her, authorities said. The encampment was in a courtyard in front of the East Los Angeles Courthouse.

Security video showed the gunman, who wore a mask, getting out of a light-colored Chrysler PT Cruiser and firing into the tent, authorities said. Once he was back inside the vehicle, the gunman took off his mask, and witnesses saw his face, the sheriff's department said.

Composite drawings were circulated of the two men, as was security video from the crime scene.

Details about the motives behind the slayings were not immediately available.

When the award was announced in August, investigators said there were likely several witnesses to the crimes.