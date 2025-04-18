Father taking daughter to school arrested by immigration agents in Southern California

An undocumented immigrant father was arrested by government agents Thursday as he left his Azusa, California, home to take his teenager daughter to school.

Security camera video captured the arrest just before 7:45 a.m. The man is seen walking to his family truck when several agents box him in and take him into custody.

His wife, who asked not to be publicly identified by name, recorded the moment he was put into a grey sedan and taken away soon after his 14-year-old daughter ran back inside crying and afraid, saying someone had taken her dad.

“She said 'Mom, mom, my dad, someone caught him,”' recounted the man's wife.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

The man yelled out that the agents were from immigration during the encounter, his wife said. The woman is also undocumented.

The couple came to the U.S. 21 years ago from Puebla, Mexico, looking for better opportunities, she said. Their lives are now deeply rooted in Azusa, where they raised their family that includes three children and a now a grandchild.

It was not immediately clear whether the agents were from ICE or the Department of Homeland Security. NBC Los Angeles reached out to both agencies and has not received a response.

“He didn’t have a deportation order, I don’t know why they took him. Why did they take him?” she questioned.

A search of court records by NBC Los Angeles could not identify any criminal background for him, although his wife says he may have had a DUI more than a decade ago.

Her husband was the primary support for her and their teenage daughters who still live at home. She said he told her that if she was deported, to sell his truck to help with the family expenses.

His wife now worries she could be next.

“They can deport me too, and what will happen to my children?” she said.

Her husband said he refused to sign deportation orders and will be transferred to an immigration detention center, where he will have a court hearing.