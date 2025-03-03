Rapper G$ Lil Ronnie, daughter killed in Texas car wash shooting, family says

Rapper G$ Lil Ronnie and his 5-year-old daughter are dead, family members say, after a shooting at a car wash in Forest Hill, Texas, on Monday.

Forest Hill police confirmed Monday night that a 30-year-old man and a 5-year-old girl were killed in the incident, which happened at Slappy's Express Car Wash on Forest Hill Drive around 10:45 a.m.

Family members said the victims were Ronnie Smith, a local rapper who performed under the stage name G$ Lil Ronnie, and his daughter, R'Mani.

The child, family members said, celebrated her 5th birthday on Sunday.

Police said the victims were parked at the car wash when two suspects in a white four-door Kia approached and opened fire before taking off.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

"All we know is that he was cleaning the car out and somebody came through shooting and killed him and the baby," Smith's aunt Stella Houston said.

A large crowd of family members and friends stood close by throughout the day Monday as police investigated the shooting. People who spoke to NBC Dallas-Fort Worth about Smith said he was a good person who loved his two children and that he didn't bother anyone.

"He didn't target nobody. He was a family man and he was going around rapping. OK?" Houston said. "Why would you target him? Why would you target him? He didn't bother nobody. And a baby? His baby?"

Police said they have identified one suspect who they aren't naming yet and have issued a warrant for his arrest for Capital Murder.

Investigators told NBC Dallas-Fort Worth the city of Forest Hill didn’t record a single murder all of last year – but after Monday’s incident, they were up to five homicides so far in 2025.

As the family mourned the victims of this attack, some neighbors said the recent rise in gun violence had them on edge.

"You just got to be careful out here, watch your step, it’s crazy out here," said Randy Owens, a Forest Hill resident. "You’re not safe nowhere, you just got to pick your spots, you know what I’m saying?"

In a statement, Slappy's Car Wash expressed shock over the incident saying the business would remain closed for at least two days as the investigation into the shooting continued.