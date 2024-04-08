Culver City

Infant found dead, another child injured on 405 Freeway in Culver City

The CHP said a female infant, who may be 5 or 6 months old, was found deceased, and another female child between age 7 and 9 was taken to a nearby hospital.

By Elizabeth Chavolla, Nyree Arabian and Alex Rozier

NBCLA

The California Highway Patrol asked for the public's assistance in finding out who may have left an infant and a child on the side of the 405 Freeway in Culver City.

First responders reported to the scene at around 4:30 a.m. Monday on the northbound lanes of the freeway near the Howard Hughes Parkway and Sepulveda Boulevard exit.

"One child was located in lanes, and the other was located on the right shoulder." said Officer Isabel Diaz with the CHP.

Among the two girls who were located, the infant, who was approximately 5 to 6 months old, was pronounced dead at the scene. The older child, who may be about 7 to 9 years old, was taken to a hospital for "moderate injuries."

An investigation is underway into how both children ended up on the side of the freeway.

"If anyone else was in the area, northbound 405 at Centinella Avenue, approximately 4:30, we'd appreciate if you could call with any information," Diaz said. "Even those vehicles that maybe have dash camera possibly, maybe you didn't see something but maybe if you look back there's something available to us, that could be helpful.

Witnesses said a black sedan was parked near the location where the little girls were found at the time of the incident, according to the CHP.

Anyone with information is asked to call 323-644-9550.

