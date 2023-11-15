Fans of Yosemite's ‘fiery' waterfall show will need to make park reservations on select days

What to Know Horsetail Fall is a waterfall located in Yosemite National Park

During a short window in late February, the setting sun sets the waterfall "aflame" with light

The natural phenomenon draws many visitors; in response, the park is requiring day-use reservations over the final three weekends of February

THE SUN ISN'T GOING ANYWHERE... or rearranging its schedule or postponing its daily commitment to shine upon our planet. Some of the same obvious-but-true things might be said for Horsetail Fall, one of the over-a-cliffside celebrities on Yosemite National Park's world-famous waterfall roster. Both our nearest star and the splashy attraction have been doing their remarkable things for eons — as mentioned before, shining and splashing — which means they'll be keeping a time-honored date with each other in late February. It's a happening that humans happen to love, too, so many humans, in fact, that a few rules have been put in place to make sure crowds don't crowd out the wonder. But what takes place, exactly? Come late winter, the sun's last rays each day give the fall a fantastical "fiery" appearance. It's not real fire, of course, but a warm light, and the effect upon onlookers can be quite intoxicating if the lack of clouds and crowds is optimal.

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK... once again is eager to help guests have a glorious time basking in this natural, see-it-once-a-year phenomenon. So, once again, the park team has announced that day-use entrance reservations will be required over the last three weekends of February. Fifty percent of the reservations will open on Dec. 1 at 8 a.m., while the remaining 50% will become available for booking "two days prior" to the desired date. And if you have a stay-over reservation at The Ahwahnee or other designated destinations? You won't need a day-use pass. Given the popularity of Horsetail Fall's annual spectacle, poring over everything you need to know well ahead of Dec. 1 is advised; there are dates and details to study before reserving and planning your Yosemite adventure.

AS FOR THE SUN, the famous waterfall, and the splendor they co-create? They've got "mid-to-late February" jotted down in their personal calendars, or so we assume. Here's hoping for clear skies and another sublime outing for one of the Golden State's, and perhaps Planet Earth's, most otherworldly and ethereal experiences.