Long Beach

Family of missing woman puts up billboard in Long Beach to help find her

By Staff Reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

The family of a woman who is believed to be a victim of human trafficking has put up a new billboard in hopes of finding her.

Ruthey Smith was 19 years old when she went missing in March of 2022.

>24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

She was last seen along the Figueroa Street corridor.

Police say that area has become known for sex trafficking of young teens.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Smith has the names "Ezra" and "Lamarion" tattooed near her ears and the name "Ocean" tattooed on her chest.

Her family hopes the new billboard in Long Beach will lead to new tips from the public.

This article tagged under:

Long Beach
Newsletters Decision 2024 Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us