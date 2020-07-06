6-Year-Old Boy Killed in San Francisco Shooting Identified

A San Francisco family is facing an unspeakable tragedy. Their 6-year-old child was shot and killed as he celebrated the Fourth of July.

San Francisco police said they believe Jace Young was the unintended victim of an intentional shooting. Family members said he was at a birthday party and watching fireworks when he was shot and that he was a bright, young man who was destined for greatness.

Finding the words to describe what Young’s family is going through was nearly impossible for Supervisor Shamann Walton. But his message during a virtual press conference Monday was clear.

"As this time where we are fighting for making sure people understand our Black lives matter, we also have to make sure that we understand that the only way to make the changes that we need for positive outcomes in our community is to come together and stop all forms of violence, particularly gun violence," he said.

Young was hit by a bullet around 10:45 p.m. Saturday. Monday morning, police officers were back out scouring the scene, focusing on the dumpster by the La Salle Apartments.

Chief Bill Scott called the homicide "senseless."

"This type of senseless violence is just unacceptable in our city and in any place," he said. "We're going to do everything that we can. We're going to put all the resources that we can into bringing this situation to resolution."

San Francisco Mayor London Breed agreed, releasing a statement saying, "This Black child’s life mattered!" and she believes investing in Black communities is critical in order to lift people out of poverty and violence.

Those closest to Young are asking for the public to say his name and said his potential was limitless.

Walton wonders why the shooting didn’t receive more attention earlier.

"We are all feeling that if this was not a young Black boy, his name, his picture would be plastered all over the media," he said.

Police are still looking for the shooter and said they couldn’t release any more information since it’s an ongoing situation.

If anyone knows anything about the homicide, they're asked to call the anonymous tip line at 415-575-4444. People can also text a tip to TIP411 (847411). Enter the keyword "SFPD" in the text field, followed by the message.