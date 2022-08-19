Family and Friends Gather to Remember Victim of Windsor Hills Crash

On Friday family and friends held the first memorial service for one of the six people killed in the devastating crash in Windsor Hills two weeks ago.

Friends and family gathered at Slauson and La Brea, the place where Lynette Noble died.

But though they talked about how she died, they spent more time talking about how she lived and the many people she touched.

It’s now been two weeks since the crash that killed six people in Windsor Hills.

A crash that left so many families and friends devastated

“Lynette was an awesome person,” Robbie Cross, a family friend, said.

Cross is Noble’s friend. She told NBC4 about Noble and how she was an outgoing and loving person. “She always had laughter in her voice, never really a sad person, even if she was sad you never knew it.”

Noble worked a few jobs, lived in Los Angeles and cared deeply about her family.

Sadly her mom passed away and her dad is sick in the hospital.

“She was just everything to us. Everything,” Sheila Noble, the victim’s aunt, said.

Her heartbroken aunt made the trip from Memphis.

“This subject I’m just kind of tongue tied for words because I know I’m in shock and I just can’t really express my feelings about how I feel about this,” Noble said.

“I believe her death has really shattered a lot of people. It’s really hard to deal with. And it’s very hard to know that we will never see her again,” Cross said.

Police say Nicole Linton caused the crash.

It’s believed she was traveling between 80 and 100 miles per hour down La Brea when she ran a solid red light, killing six people.

A pregnant woman, her fiancé and an 11 month old are all among the dead.

Linton is now facing six murder charges and five counts of vehicular manslaughter, gross negligence.

“What I can say to you is you have shattered her family and her friends, for what you did. I do believe you had a choice, you had a choice, but you chose the choice that you chose,” Cross said.

Family and friends know Lynette Noble had so much ahead of her. But as they reflected on her death, they are grateful for the time they shared.

“We are going to remember her for the rest of our lives and we’re going to keep her with us forever (closer),” Cross said.

On Friday several people spoke of their desire that Linton face stiff consequences for this crash.

But mostly they spoke of their beloved friend and family member who was just 38 years old.