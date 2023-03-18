Falling Chunks of Concrete Shut Down Lanes on 5 Freeway in Glendale

Lee esta historia en español aquí.

Lanes on a stretch of the 5 Freeway in Glendale were shut down Saturday night after chunks of concrete began falling onto the street below.

The California Highway Patrol said some southbound lanes of the freeway would be shut down between Western Avenue and the 134 Freeway until further notice. Traffic was still getting through on the No. 1 lane, as well as one HOV lane.

The falling concrete was reported at 5:34 p.m., according to the CHP. The closure came after a pothole opened up on the far right lane of the 5 Freeway, causing concrete chunks to fall onto Western Avenue. The hole grew to be about 2 feet wide by 2 feet long.

Glendale police shut down eastbound and westbound lanes of Western Avenue between Flower and Lake streets.

Caltrans workers eventually patched up the hole, but the concrete was expected to take hours to dry.

There was no immediate word of vehicle damage or injuries as a result of the falling debris.