It's go time for gold time in the Eastern Sierra, leaf peepers

What to Know "Leaves in the Loop"

The event, presented by the June Lake Chamber of Commerce, celebrates peak fall color around the scenic Eastern Sierra community

Oct. 11-13, 2024

Informative walks, a pumpkin patch, and other autumnal events are on the schedule; some visitors may choose to simply hike and soak in the fall splendor

THE MIDDLE OF OCTOBER? It's traditionally a golden stretch for June Lake, which many fans call "The Switzerland of California." The charming community, one of the gems of Mono County, is a scenic spot throughout the warm months, and come the winter? Skiing is a central focus for plenty of outdoorsy visitors. But right around the second weekend of October, nature lovers can count on plenty of trees, including the area's incredible aspens, to display their full and fabulous fall wardrobes. Of course, the photo-ready display doesn't last for too long, and leaf-peeping road-trippers will want to keep an eye on updates from Visit Mono County and the California Fall Color blog. But if you hope to be there during "Leaves in the Loop," an annual autumn observance presented by the June Lake Chamber of Commerce, you'll want to circle Oct. 11-13, 2024.

A CAR SHOW... is on the roster, and a Paint & Sip, too, and walks of a history-rich nature. And a pumpkin patch should up the general fall feels, if you think that a gourd purchased in such a seasonally spectacular place has a bit more magic to it (you may be right). Of course, arriving just before or after the big weekend to admire the colors is a-ok, too, but just keep an eye on the foliage-tracking sites. Other locations around the region, like Mammoth Lakes, are moving toward their big October color, too. Soon, though, the flakes will begin to drift in the Eastern Sierra and the slopes will open; be sure to get there soon if you're seeking gold, of the aspen-ish, cottonwood-y variety, and a chance to bask in the golden spirit of the season.

Pictured: The golden region during a previous fall season.