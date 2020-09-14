Facebook

Facebook Unveils New Climate Initiative, But Won't Change Policy on Misinformation

Facebook has also announced that its own global operations will achieve net zero carbon emissions and be 100 percent supported by renewable energy this year

A firefighter works the line as flames push towards homes during the Creek fire in the Cascadel Woods area of unincorporated Madera County, California on September 7, 2020.
Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images

Facebook announced Tuesday that it is launching a science information center to provide users with facts and resources around the climate crisis, NBC News reports.

The new feature is the latest in a string of resource hubs that have enabled Facebook to set clear lines of demarcation on matters of fact and fiction.

But Facebook will not change its approach to combating climate misinformation outside the hub. It will continue to apply warning labels to demonstrably false information, but will not take down posts unless they pose an immediate safety risk.

Facebook has also announced that its own global operations will achieve net zero carbon emissions and be 100 percent supported by renewable energy this year. It is now aiming to reach net zero carbon emissions across its supply chain within the next decade.

This article tagged under:

Facebookclimate changemisinformation
