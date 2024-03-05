Facebook, Instagram outage reported in several cities. Here's what we know

Facebook and Instagram users reported issues with both social media websites Tuesday morning.

According to the website DownDetector, which offers a heat map of outages being reported across the U.S., a number of cities showed elevated reports of outages for both platforms in cities like Chicago, Houston, New York and others along the West Coast.

Users took to X, formerly Twitter, to share their experiences as the Meta platforms appeared to log many out.

A Meta spokesperson confirmed on X that many were experiencing issues with its platforms.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

"We're aware people are having trouble accessing our services. We are working on this now," Andy Stone wrote.

At the same time, some began experiencing slowness or issues with X. Outage reports started to rise just before 10 a.m. on Down Detector.

The issues fall on Super Tuesday, a day where many users share their voting pride.