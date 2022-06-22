DFW Airport

American Airlines Testing Face-Scanning for Passengers at Dallas-Fort Worth Airport

American Airlines said Wednesday that customers with PreCheck can go through security checkpoints at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport with a face scan and phone app instead of showing their driver’s license or passport.

The Fort Worth-based airline said that it intends to expand the test, which started Wednesday, to airports in Miami, Phoenix, Washington, D.C., and elsewhere later this year.

At DFW Airport, passengers will need PreCheck, the expedited-screening service sold by the Transportation Security Administration, and an American Airlines mobile app to use the facial-recognition technology.

To be part of the service, American passengers with PreCheck will need to:

  • Download the Airside Digital Identity App on an iOS or Android device.
  • Take a photo of their face.
  • Scan their driver’s license or passport with the app.
  • Enter their American Airlines AAdvantage number.
American said it eventually plans to roll out similar technology to kiosks, bag check and domestic boarding gates. 

Delta Air Lines and JetBlue Airways have used biometric technology for boarding at other airports.

