e-cigarettes

$10,300 Fine Proposed for Passenger Accused of Smoking E-Cigarette in Lavatory on Flight to LA

The passenger also walked through the cabin without his face mask over his mouth and nose, and repeatedly ignored flight attendants' instructions to wear his mask properly, the FAA said.

NBC Universal, Inc.

A passenger accused of smoking an e-cigarette in an airplane lavatory on a flight to Los Angeles faces a possible fine of $10,300, the Federal Aviation Administration said Monday. 

The unruly behavior didn’t end there, the FAA said.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Delta Air Lines Jun 12

Unruly Passenger on a Chaotic Delta Flight From LA to Atlanta Identified as Off-Duty Flight Attendant

retail Jun 11

As America Reopens, Businesses — From Airlines to Arenas — See an Uptick in Bad Behavior

The passenger on the Alaska Airlines flight smoked an e-cigarette in the airplane lavatory, which activated the smoke detector system. The passenger also walked through the cabin without his face mask over his mouth and nose, and repeatedly ignored flight attendants' instructions to wear his mask properly, the FAA said.

The enforcement action is part of the FAA's zero-tolerance policy for unruly and dangerous behavior by passengers. Since Jan. 1, the FAA has received about 3,000 reports of unruly behavior by passengers, including about 2,300 reports of passengers refusing to comply with the federal face mask mandate.

Delta flight 1730 made an emergency landing in Oklahoma City after an unruly passenger disturbed the flight.

The FAA does not identify individuals against whom it proposes civil penalties.

Masks are still required to be worn on planes, buses, trains and other forms of public transportation traveling into, within or out of the United States. Masks are also required in U.S. transportation hubs such as airports and stations.

Federal law prohibits interfering with aircraft crew or physically assaulting or threatening to physically assault aircraft crew or anyone else on an aircraft. Passengers are subject to civil penalties for such misconduct, which can threaten the safety of the flight by disrupting or distracting cabin crew from their safety duties. Additionally, federal law provides for criminal fines and imprisonment of passengers who interfere with the performance of a crew member's duties by assaulting or intimidating that crew member.

The FAA is strictly enforcing a zero-tolerance policy toward passengers who cause disturbances on flights or fail to obey flight crew instructions in violation of the FAA's regulations or engage in conduct proscribed by federal law.

Passengers have 30 days after receiving the FAA's enforcement letter to respond to the agency.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

e-cigarettesunruly passenger
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice SportsWrap San Diego Padres Tokyo Olympics Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us