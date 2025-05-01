FAA unveils financial incentives to address air traffic controller shortage

The Federal Aviation Administration is rolling out financial incentives for air traffic controllers to boost recruitment and retention efforts amid a workforce shortage.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced the incentives on Thursday as part his plan to "supercharge" the air traffic controller workforce. The FAA is dealing with a shortage of roughly 3,000 controllers, Duffy told reporters at a press briefing.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Cash awards will be given to certain new hires and graduates of the FAA Academy in Oklahoma City, according to an official release. Academy graduates and new hires who complete the initial qualification training will receive $5,000. And a $10,000 award will be given to academy graduates who are assigned to one of the 13 hard-to-staff air traffic facilities across the country.

Entry-level controller applicants have to complete training courses and spend several months at the academy, according to the FAA. Graduates then must gain two to three years of additional training, including both classroom learning and on-the-job experience, before they can become certified.

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Duffy said the academy has a 35% washout rate.

The FAA is also ramping up efforts to retain experienced controllers. Certified controllers who are eligible to retire but under the mandatory retirement age of 56 will receive a lump-sum payment for each year they continue to work. The lump-sum payment will be equal to 20% of a controller's basic pay.

Duffy described the incentives as "temporary" but expects them to remain in place for "several years."

“This new recruitment award and retention incentive program is a meaningful step toward addressing the ongoing staffing shortages in air traffic control across the National Airspace System,” said Nick Daniels, president of the National Air Traffic Controllers Association (NATCA), in a release.

The FAA is on track to hire at least 2,000 controllers this year, according to a release. Duffy said he's hopeful of reaching full staffing in three to four years.

The initial phase of Duffy's hiring "supercharge" was unveiled in late February. It included a 30% starting salary increase for academy students, a streamlined hiring process, and a merit-based recruitment process.

Duffy said an announcement will be made next week regarding plans to "build out a brand new air traffic control infrastructure system."

Hani Mahmassani, a transportation and engineering professor at Northwestern University, addresses concerns over flying following a series of aviation disasters across the country.