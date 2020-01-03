Explore Metro Art on a Free Tour

What to Know Hollywood Metro station art tour is on Jan. 4 (meet at North Hollywood station at 10 a.m.)

DTLA Metro station art tour is on Jan. 5 (meet at Union Station's Alameda Entrance at 10 a.m.)

Each tour will last two hours

Rushing through a station, to get to your next train, to meet a friend, to find the bus, to find lunch, to reach the next place before you have to show up at the place after that one?

Transportation hubs frequently see commuters blazing by and travelers on the go, go, go.

This might be you, on a daily basis, or at least a weekdaily basis, and while you'd definitely like to pause and soak up some of the colorful scene in the station, you've got to keep moving.

There is, however, a way to enjoy the many artworks that fill our Metro stations, with a knowledgeable guide at the lead.

How? By joining a free "behind-the-scenes" tour of a Metro station, one that puts an emphasis on each station's artworks.

There are a couple coming right up, over the first weekend of January 2020, with a tour of the vibrant pieces of the Hollywood Red Line stations happening on Saturday, Jan. 4 and a look at the creative spirit found within the DTLA Metro Stations on Sunday, Jan. 5.

Both tours are free.

Can one or both of these outings tick a few boxes on the ol' new year's resolution list?

Definitely, if you're hoping to see more things of wonder and inspiration, and you're hoping to spend a little less money, or no money, in the process.

These tours are also a bit of a wake-up call, reminding us to stop rushing by gifts we may see, but not truly notice, as we hurry about our day-to-day must-dos.

Find out more on the Hollywood tour (which meets at the North Hollywood station) and the DTLA tour (which meets at Union Station) now.