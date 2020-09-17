DONALD TRUMP

Ex-Model Alleges Trump Sexually Assaulted Her at the 1997 US Open

The president denies the allegations, made in an interview with The Guardian, of then-24-year-old Amy Dorris, a guest in his VIP box

President Donald Trump
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

A former model has accused President Donald Trump of sexually assaulting her during an encounter at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York more than 20 years ago, NBC News reports.

Amy Dorris told The Guardian newspaper in an interview published Thursday that Trump forced his tongue down her throat and groped her body outside the bathroom in Trump’s VIP box at the open on Sept. 5, 1997. Dorris was 24 at the time and Trump was 51.

"He just shoved his tongue down my throat and I was pushing him off. And then that's when his grip became tighter and his hands were very gropey and all over my butt, my breasts, my back, everything," said Dorris.

U.S. & World

hurricane sally 11 hours ago

After Sally: Rescue, Recovery and a Wary Eye on Rivers

Attorney General 1 hour ago

Barr Says Virus Lockdown Orders ‘Greatest' Civil Liberties Intrusion Since Slavery

Lawyers for the president emphatically denied the allegations and suggested they were politically motivated, The Guardian reports. NBC News has reached out to the White House for comment.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

DONALD TRUMP
STOLEN Coronavirus Pandemic Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Voices for Justice SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us