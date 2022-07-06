Ex-‘Cheer' Star Jerry Harris Gets 12 Years in Prison in Child Sex Abuse Images Case

Jerry Harris, one of the breakout stars of the Netflix docuseries "Cheer," was sentenced Wednesday to 12 years in prison on federal charges involving child sexual abuse images.

Harris, 22, was indicted on seven counts of receiving and attempting to receive child pornography and of persuading minors to engage in sexual contact from August 2017 to August 2020. Prosecutors said the acts involved victims in Texas, Florida and Illinois.

His was sentenced to 12 years in prison, to be followed by 8 years of court-supervised release, Joseph D. Fitzpatrick, assistant U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Illinois, confirmed to NBC News.

Prosecutors had sought a 15-year sentence for Harris, writing in a sentencing memorandum that he used "his status as a competitive cheerleader, his social media persona, and eventually his celebrity and money" to persuade underage boys into sending sexually explicit content.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com