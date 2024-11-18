Ex-Army officer who beat officers with a baton on Jan. 6 sentenced to prison

An ex-Army soldier who was previously court-martialed for shooting a handcuffed Iraqi civilian was sentenced to over four years in federal prison on Monday for assaulting officers during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Edward Richmond, Jr., assaulted officers with a baton inside the lower west tunnel leading into the Capitol, where some of the worst violence of the Jan. 6 attack took place, yelling, "We’ll break you motherf---er!" according to video evidence cited by prosecutors.

Richmond was sentenced to 51 months in federal prison after he pleaded guilty earlier this year to a felony count of assaulting, resisting or impeding an officer with a deadly weapon.

Richmond was arrested by the FBI in January after online sleuths identified him as the man — whom they nicknamed “Buff Lightyear” — featured as No. 182 on the FBI's Capitol Violence website.

Back in 2004, Richmond was convicted of manslaughter after "shooting a hand-cuffed Iraqi cow herder in the head" and was sentenced to three years of military confinement, after which he was dishonorably discharged from the military, prosecutors said in his Jan. 6 case. Several news accounts at the time confirmed those details. Because of that and other factors, Richmond had been one of a limited number of Jan. 6 defendants who were ordered detained pretrial.

On Jan. 6, 2021, supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol during the certification of Electoral College votes. NBCLX Political Editor Noah Pransky brings you a timeline of the day and the aftermath.

Prosecutors said that Richmond had "not been deterred by his three-year court-martial" from participating in the Capitol attack and had "also not complied with a crucial restriction of his release" because he kept a loaded A5-15 rifle in his home.

Richmond's defense lawyers wrote in a sentencing memo that he "realizes the seriousness of his offense" and said that he came to Washington to act as security for a Jan. 6 rally attendee. "Between the vents of January 6, 2021 and the day of his arrest, Mr. Richmond led a productive life working as a solar panel technician and raising his son Zade by himself," they wrote. "He deserves a downward variant sentence."

Both the prosecution and defense agreed that Richmond's sentencing guidelines were between 51 and 63 months in federal prison. Prosecutors sought the highest sentence under the guidelines, 63 months, while the defense team sought a below-guidelines sentence. U.S. District Judge John D. Bates ultimately gave him 51 months, a sentence at the low end of the guidelines.

Another Jan. 6 rioter, Christopher Maurer, was sentenced to 50 months in prison on Monday after pleading guilty earlier this year to assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers with a deadly or dangerous weapon. Mauer, who had also been held in pretrial detention, yelled “F--- YOU A--HOLES!” at officers and swung a long metal pipe at officers.

More than 1,500 people have been arrested in connection with the Capitol attack, and federal prosecutors have secured convictions against more than 1,100 defendants so far. More than 600 of those defendants have been sentenced to periods of incarceration that have ranged from a few days in prison all the way up to 22 years in federal prison for Enrique Tarrio, the Proud Boys leader convicted of seditious conspiracy.

President-elect Donald Trump has described Jan. 6 defendants as "warriors," "unbelievable patriots," political prisoners and “hostages," and said he would "absolutely" pardon some, if not all, of the Jan. 6 defendants. The Trump-Vance transition team told NBC News last week that Trump's pardons would be made on a "case-by-case" basis after he takes back the White House on Jan. 20, 2025.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News: