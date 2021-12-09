Every Day Is National Llama Day at El Capitan Canyon

What to Know Santa Barbara, just off the 101 (and west of Goleta)

The close-to-the-coast property is known for its safari tents, cedar cabins, and adventure yurts, and, oh yes, s'mores, too

Guests can visit a llama and goat farm on the expansive property

BEASTIE BESTIES: One of the quirkier elements of travel? It's the chance to get to know an animal in the place you're visiting. We don't mean a critter that lives far beyond the doors of your hotel or B&B; rather, we're talking about the furry friends that reside on the property, giving guests an adorable opportunity to interact with a four-footed, long-of-ear cutie. That might mean a dog snoozing behind an inn's front desk, a cat roaming a lodge's lawn, or the llamas and goats that call El Capitan Canyon home. Of course, if you know the Santa Barbara getaway, a wild-ish and coastal-cool place that is just a short hike from the Pacific Ocean, you'll know it has a lot of Flavor, with a capital F, from its take-a-million-pictures adventure yurts (and cedar cabins and safari tents) to its on-site market, the ability to make s'mores under the stars, and all of those peaceful trails made for biking and hiking.

BUT THE LLAMAS... that are part of the El Capitan Canyon story, and the gorgeous goats, too, are often what visitors mention first about the away-from-it-all spot. These awesome animals are the central stars of the getaway each and every day, of course, but on Dec. 9, which just happens to be National Llama Day, they were very much in the spotlight. For El Capitan Canyon hosted an "... interactive and educational farm open house" for the public, as well as guests, as a way to celebrate their beloved camelids. And there has been plenty of celebrating to do, too: Two new residents just moved into the llama farm, giving returning guests a chance to get acquainted with a pair of cuties they haven't yet met. And if you're a new guest, and you count yourself as a lover of llamas? You can book your tent, yurt, or cabin here.

GOOD TO KNOW? Llama visits are usually only open to guests of the luxe-meets-rustic getaway, when there isn't a public open house or special event afoot. For more information, and to see all of the activities offered at this rambling, soft-hill'd, coastal idyll, trot with purpose, like a llama might, in this direction now.