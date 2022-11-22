‘Every Child Deserves a Nice Christmas': How to Help Children of Farmworkers

Farmworkers and their families in Oxnard are feeling the squeeze of inflation like many across the nation, and a nonprofit in California is trying to ease the burden by gathering donations ahead of Christmas, which otherwise might be very bleak.

“Families are in great need,” said Magybet Mendez, one of the volunteers with Celebration Nation, a foundation using the power of social media to shed light on working conditions for California field workers, and on what it takes to get produce from the fields to your table.

“They often are the ones that work in the fields and need to provide for California and the rest of the world, basically and they often don’t have the money to even feed their own family,” Mendez said.

It’s led to some field worker families arriving early every month to also volunteer themselves as a way to say thank you. But with so many struggling with the added stress of inflation, this year’s donations are leaning more towards clothes.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

“Everything they need basically, out in the fields. Anything from blankets, clothing or self-care aid for their injuries,” said Mendez.

But some donations are tough. One family was told there weren't enough diapers to give away.

With Christmas around the corner, there’s a bigger push for toys for the younger kids.

“We need more toys because they bring joy to the families and farm working parents don’t have enough income to provide the toys their kids really want. Every child deserves a nice Christmas,” said Mendez.

Celebration Nation conducts food distribution on a weekly basis at various sites across the state. These community "food banks for farmworkers," are listed by location, time and date on the organization's website.

The headquarters is located in San Jose, but donations are being accepted across the state.

How to Help

Information on how to sign up to donate money in support of their efforts can be found at celebration-nation.org.

The donation drive runs through Dec. 16 at drop-off locations across the state.

The locations include Los Angeles, Palmdale, Palm Springs, Oxnard, Garden Grove and Bakersfield.

Online Gift Donations

If you wish to purchase a gift and have it shipped to children of farm workers, you can do so by purchasing from your go-to online store and having it shipped directly to 10 Woodland Road, Saint Helena, California.

Don't Have a Lot of Extra Cash, but Want to Donate Gently Used Items?

Celebration Nation is also accepting gently used shoes and clothing. Follow the steps seen below to help.

.