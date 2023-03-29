Every Bunny Is Feeling Hoppy Over the Reopening of SkyPark at Santa's Village

What to Know SkyPark at Santa's Village reopens on April 1, following a temporary closure due to the heavy snowfall of early March

The quaint Lake Arrowhead-close attraction will observe a Thursday-Sunday spring schedule, depending on the weather; advance tickets recommended

Celebrate Easter on Saturday, April 8; special activities, egg-hunting, and other cute to-dos are on the schedule (the attraction is closed Easter Sunday)

SPRINGTIME IN SIGHT: When you think of a magical realm, one where Santa Claus can often be found, you surely picture all sorts of glittery snowflakes, big snowdrifts, long icicles, and chilly vistas. But sometimes all of those wintry staples can arrive with an incredible intensity, which is what took place in early March at SkyPark at Santa's Village, the Lake Arrowhead-close attraction that's inspired by Christmas but open, on select days, throughout the year. The destination temporarily shuttered in response to the snowy situation, then quickly opened up its sizable parking lot to regional agencies, turning into a "command center" for gas and electric teams working hard to help locals through the powerful storms. Now with April on the horizon, and calmer weather in the forecast, SkyPark at Santa's Village is looking to reopen and welcome visitors again, starting on, no fooling, April 1.

EASTER SATURDAY, which hops into view on April 8, will be a majorly merry day at the picturesque destination, with egg hunts, spring-sweet activities, puppet shows, magic, and sightings of the Big Bunny (yep, photos with the happy hare will be hoppening, er, happening). And while the attraction will be open Thursdays through Sundays throughout the spring, if the weather allows it, do keep in mind that it will be closed on Easter Sunday, which is April 9. If you'd like to hop up the mountain for the Easter Saturday celebration, you'll want to get your tickets in advance; find those now at the SkyPark at Santa's Village site. And oh yes: Snow is still very much all around, so be sure to pack a knit cap in addition to your favorite flowery Easter bonnet. Also good to know? The park's popular mountain biking trails remain closed, but sledding, and other wintry pursuits, are on the short-term schedule.