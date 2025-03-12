Wildfires

Evacuation warning issued in OC canyons near Airport Fire ahead of heavy rain

The warning is anticipated to last until Thursday at 6 p.m. after the heaviest rain from the storm.

By Benjamin Papp

A voluntary evacuation warning was issued in the Orange County mountains due to possible flooding and debris flows along or near the Airport Fire burn scar.

The evacuation warning will go into effect at 10 a.m. Wednesday. The warning is anticipated to last until 6 p.m. Thursday when the heaviest of the rains are expected to subside.

The Airport Fire burned 23,500 acres in Orange and Riverside counties in September. It was contained Oct. 5.

Affected areas include:

  • Trabuco Canyon - (Voluntary)
  • Hot Springs Canyon - (Voluntary)
  • Bell Canyon - (Voluntary)
  • Long Canyon - (Voluntary)
  • Modjeska Canyon - (Voluntary)

Voluntary evacuation warnings may turn to mandatory evacuations if conditions drastically worsen throughout the storm. 

Canyon residents are strongly encouraged to voluntarily evacuate, “especially those with disabilities, access and/or functional needs, and canyon residents with large animals,” Orange County said in an online notice. 

Orange County Public Libraries and the American Red Cross will open a dormitory style shelter for evacuated residents also at 10 a.m. on Wednesday at the Foothill Ranch Library Program Annex.

Projected rainfall totals include 1 to 2 inches in coastal and valley areas and 2 to 4 inches in the mountains.

Most of the rain will fall before Thursday morning, but could leave roads flooded. While Trabuco Canyon Road at Trabuco Creek is currently open for public use, roads may shutter as a public safety measure.

Residents should check the Orange County Sheriff's webpage for continued updates about flood warnings and closures. 

Homeowners are encouraged to protect their property with sandbags.

Sand and sandbag stations can be found on the Orange County fire authority website. Sandbags may also be available for residents at public works departments in cities throughout Orange County. Residents should call their individual city to check for availability

