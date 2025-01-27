Final evacuation orders lifted for deadly Palisades Fire

The final evacuation orders for residents in the Palisades Fire area were lifted Monday after firefighters increased containment of the deadly fire on the Los Angeles County coast.

In an update early Monday afternoon, the city announced that all evacuation orders were reduced to resident-only access. Law enforcement escorts are no longer needed in the area, but resident must obtain an access pass at the Lot 3 Beach Access, located at 1150 Pacific Coast Highway in Santa Monica.

A night curfew remains in effect barring anyone without authorization from enttering the area. Dozens of arrests have been reportedf for looting, burglaries and curfew violations since the Palisades Fire in Pacific Palisades and the Eaton Fire in Altadena started Jan. 7 in a Santa Ana windstorm.

The Palisades Fire started that day at 10:30 a.m. in the area of Piedra Morada and Monte Hermoso drives. Authorities have not determined a cause.

The fire burned 23,448 acres and killed at least 11 people. Containment Monday was at 94 percent.

Some canyon roads in the area were blocked by mudslides during a weekend of rain, the first in months in Los Angeles County. The Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District closed its four Malibu schools Monday due to dangerous road conditions and challenges with access to schools. Those schools are Malibu and Webster elementary schools, Malibu Middle School and Malibu High School.

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power has reported that many customers are without power in the Pacific Palisades area, mainly in areas where workers cannot safely access homes or in areas where it is unsafe to re-

energize power lines. Customers with questions about the status of their service can call 800-342-5397.

Southern California Gas Co. had shut off service to about 13,600 customers in the Palisades Fire area for safety reasons, but the utility reported Monday that it has restored service for 5,284 of those customers.

A FEMA Disaster Recovery Center is operating at UCLA Research Park West, 10850 Pico Blvd., to provide information for residents. Mayor Karen Bass said Monday that residents from 4,000 households have already sought assistance at the center.

Los Angeles County officials said its damage assessments can be viewed here.