Enter Your Furry Pal in a Super-Cute Calendar Contest

PAWMICON? Oh golly, that was adorable, or whatever word means "adorable" but also with a heap of extra adorable-o-sity on top. Pups from all over participated in the virtual event, a fundraiser for the Helen Woodward Animal Center in Rancho Santa Fe, and Baby Yoda, the X-Men, Maleficent, and a pup dressed in tribute to our healthcare heroes all took playful part from afar. But the superhero-themed high jinks aren't over for the center, which works to place animals in loving homes, as well as care for those critters that need some additional attention and TLC. The 2021 "Superhero Sidekick" Calendar needs handsome felines and hounds to fill its monthly pages, and the call has gone out for people to submit their sweethearts for consideration.

YOU CAN, TOO, but don't wait too long, as the period to send in your snaps will wrap at 5 o'clock, PDT, on Wednesday, July 22. The calendar will raise funds for the center, and if your animal is in the top 12 photos, they'll be featured. What are the steps you need to know? Here they are:

Submit the best photo of your pet that showcases why he/she is the best Superhero Sidekick. (e.g. best heroic pose, action shot or in costume) Share it with your family and friends so they can cast their vote Garner the most votes and watch your pet soar to the top

If your pet is chosen for one of the 12 top spots, they'll get a professional photo shoot while they rock a superheroic look. But "ALL entries will appear in the calendar," the center says, so that should make your pup or kitten proud. The entry fee is $25, and that money goes to assisting the animals at the center in myriad ways. Need more info on this furry fundraiser, one you can participate in from home? Woof woof: Trot by the contest page now.