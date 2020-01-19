Endangered Western Lowland Gorilla Born at Los Angeles Zoo

A baby gorilla was born Saturday at the Los Angeles Zoo.

The critically endangered western lowland gorilla was the first gorilla to be born at the zoo in more than two decades, zookeepers announced Sunday. The baby, born Saturday morning, remained behind the scenes at of the zoo's Campo Gorilla Reserve to bond with its mother, 25-year-old gorilla N'djia.

"This historic birth is a step forward for western lowland gorilla conservation," Los Angeles Zoo Director & CEO Denise M. Verret said. "Angelenos will now have a unique opportunity to watch this gorilla baby grow up."

Animal care staff will allow N'djia and her newborn to join father, 32- year-old male silverback gorilla Kelly, and the rest of the troop on exhibit or remain behind-the-scenes. Zoo officials said guests may get a glimpse of them as N'djia and her baby begin to explore and move around Campo Gorilla Reserve over the coming weeks.

🚨BABY ALERT🚨 We are delighted to announce that 25-year-old gorilla N’djia gave birth at the Zoo early Saturday morning! She and her baby spent their first day together bonding behind-the-scenes at Campo Gorilla Reserve. pic.twitter.com/7qyPt9Z7LI — Los Angeles Zoo & Botanical Gardens (@LAZoo) January 19, 2020

Accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, the Los Angeles Zoo and Botanical Gardens welcomes more than 1.8 million visitors each year to its location in Griffith Park at the junction of the Ventura (134) and Golden State (5) freeways.

Admission is $22 for adults and $17 for children ages 2 to 12. The Zoo is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

