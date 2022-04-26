LAPD Serves Search Warrants, Makes Arrests After 80-Year-Old Man Murdered in Encino Home

LAPD detectives served search warrants and made arrests in Simi Valley and Sherman Oaks Tuesday in connection with the murder of an 80-year-old man in Encino earlier this year, multiple law enforcement sources confirmed.

The first location searched early Tuesday was in Simi Valley near the intersection of Madera and Tierra Rejada Roads. A man in his late 40s was arrested and was being questioned.

A second man, also in his late 40s, was arrested at a home in Sherman Oaks on Allott Ave. later in the day.

The LAPD told NBC4 a marijuana growing operation was also found in the Sherman Oaks home, where officers spent much of the day searching for evidence.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The case involves the murder of Stuart Herman, who was attacked and shot to death inside his home in the 4500 block of Densmore Ave. on March 2.

Another man, said to be in his 60s, said he was assaulted and pistol whipped by the same intruders. The LAPD said the killers fled from the home in a white SUV, and said it appeared the murder happened during a burglary, and Herman was not specifically targeted.